Page Six:

The Mail on Sunday was well within its rights when it reported that Prince Harry used photos of “tranquilized and tethered” wild animals in Africa to promote Earth Day, the British media-accountability authority ruled.

Harry had complained to the Independent Press Standards Organization, claiming the Mail violated the organization’s accuracy code because the 2016 article implied he had intentionally misled the public that “he was a superior wildlife photographer who had captured the images in dangerous circumstances,” according to the ruling obtained by The Guardian.

According to the Mail article, “Drugged and tethered . . . what Harry didn’t tell you about those awe-inspiring wildlife pictures,” the images of an elephant, a rhino and a lion that Harry uploaded to Instagram were “misleading” because they cropped out a rope tied around the elephant’s leg and failed to mention the animals were sedated, according to The Guardian.