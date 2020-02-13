PAGESIX.COM

Prince Harry‘s talks with financial giant Goldman Sachs — and his recent appearance at a JPMorgan summit — are the first steps by the ex-royal to land lucrative gigs on the paid speaking circuit, sources close to both banks told The Post. A source close to Goldman Sachs confirmed that the bank has been in talks with the Duke of Sussex to do one of its “Talk at GS” speaker series in London — making it clear those appearances are unpaid. But the speaking engagements will serve as a launching pad, and help the prince get his feet wet, network and build up his portfolio to set the stage for future paid appearances, the sources said.

