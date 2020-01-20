PAGESIX.COM

Prince Harry had a private heart-to-heart with brother Prince William to end their two-year feud — realizing it was “now or never” before he moves to Canada, according to a report Monday. “They decided to cut out all the toxic people stirring around them to deal with each other man-to-man as brothers,” a senior royal source told the Sun of their so-called peace talks. Their wives — Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton, both 38 — joined in some of the discussions to fix the feud that is long rumored to be at the heart of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s displeasure over life in the royal family, the source said.

