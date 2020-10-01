The New York Post:

Prince Harry has opened up about his “awakening” to racial justice — joining wife Meghan Markle in praising the “beautiful” and “exciting” purpose of the Black Lives Matter movement.

The 36-year-old prince admitted in a video chat with London’s Evening Standard published Thursday that he grew up ignorant of how it felt to be non-white in a world “created by white people for white people.”

“I’ve had an awakening as such of my own,” he told the UK paper as he sat beside his wife, whose mother is black.

“I wasn’t aware of so many of the issues and so many of the problems within the UK, but also globally as well.

“I thought I did — but I didn’t,” he conceded as they sat on a couch in their new California mansion.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex spoke to the Standard to mark the beginning of Black History Month in the UK — and to call for an end to “structural racism.”

The 39-year-old duchess also spoke of her admiration for the Black Lives Matter movement, especially after the couple met one of its founders, Alicia Garza.

Markle conceded that the group “has been inflammatory” and “disruptive,” but insisted it came from a pure place of “recognizing equality.”

“The impetus is really about reminding people of your worth,” she said of BLM.

Read more at The New York Post