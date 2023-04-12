Prince Harry will attend the King’s Coronation service in London next month alone – with Meghan Markle remaining in California with their children Archie and Lilibet.

Buckingham Palace confirmed the dramatic news in a statement today, saying it was ‘pleased to confirm’ the Duke of Sussex will be at Westminster Abbey on May 6.

But the Duchess will stay home at the couple’s residence in Montecito with one-year-old Lilibet and Archie, whose fourth birthday is on the same day as the ceremony.

The couple’s friend Omid Scobie confirmed Archie’s birthday ‘played a factor in the couple’s decision’ and he expected it would be a ‘fairly quick trip to the UK’ for Harry. The Duke will only attend the ceremony itself, which is likely to last a few hours.

The announcement comes just over three weeks until the event, and a royal observer told MailOnline: ‘Charles will be pleased. The rest of the family will be relieved that Meghan won’t be there – it would have been particularly uncomfortable for Kate.’

Harry and Meghan had controversially delayed their decision over whether they would fly in for the ceremony, despite the RSVP date of April 3 having passed.

