Rogue royal Prince Harry arrived at Westminster Abbey solo for King Charles III’s coronation service Saturday — the first time he has seen his father since the release of his bombshell memoir, “Spare.”

Harry, 38, arrived at the Abbey with his cousins, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, however, the flame-haired Duke of Sussex notably processed into the Abbey solo.

He then put on a brave face as he was demoted to a third-row seat beside Eugenie’s husband, Jack Brooksbank, and Princess Alexandra.

The front row is reserved for full-time working royals, and will include Harry’s estranged brother, Prince William, 40, and sister-in-law, Catherine, Princess of Wales, 41.

Harry could be seen smiling as he sat in Westminster Abbey awaiting for the historic ceremony to begin.

Before entering the church, Harry got a pat on the back from Beatrice’s husband Eduardo Mapelli Mozzi.

Harry’s wife Meghan Markle, 41, is at home in California with their two children, Prince Archie, who turns 4 today, and Princess Lilibet, 1.

