Prince Harry bitterly believes he was only bred to offer literal spare parts for his brother in case the heir apparent ever needed new organs.

“Two years older than me, Willy was the Heir, whereas I was the Spare,” the exiled prince wrote in explaining the title of his memoir, “Spare,” which was officially released Tuesday.

“I was the shadow, the support, the Plan B. I was brought into the world in case something happened to Willy,” he wrote of his 40-year-old brother and current heir to the throne, William.

He said he understood his role was to be a “diversion” and “distraction” from his brother — or to provide, “if necessary, a spare part” to him.

“Kidney, perhaps. Blood transfusion. Speck of bone marrow,” he added in morose detail.

He also noted how his dad, now King Charles III, could never be on a plane with his elder son, William, “because there must be no chance of the first and second in line to the throne being wiped out.”

“But no one gave a damn whom I traveled with; the Spare could always be spared,” Harry claimed.

“This was all made explicitly clear to me from the start of life’s journey and regularly reinforced thereafter,” he claimed of his apparent throwaway standing in the family.

Harry complained that the heir and spare clarification “wasn’t merely how the press referred to us,” but was also “the shorthand used by” his royal family, including “Mummy,” the late Princess Diana, “and even Granny,” the since-deceased Queen Elizabeth II.

READ MORE