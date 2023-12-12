Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Named Hollywood’s Biggest Losers of 2023

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been named as showbusiness’ biggest losers of 2023, after their belittling on South Park, being dropped from their $20 million Spotify deal and endless “whiny” self-regarding projects.

The Royal couple’s names appeared in the Hollywood Reporter’s “brutally honest rundown” detailing who had the worst year in entertainment.

Writer-at-Large, James Hibberd contributed the scathing review of Harry and Meghan’s previous 12 months, from being dropped from their $20 million Spotify deal to being labelled “f**king grifters” by top executive Bill Simmons.

Hibberd also made mention of the Sussexes’ multiple “whiny projects” from the memoir Spare to their six-part Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan.

The author claims the pair being brutally roasted on the long-running satirical cartoon South Park was “the pin” that popped their “sanctimonious bubble.”

READ MORE