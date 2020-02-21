PAGESIX.COM

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are California dreamin’ — setting their sights set on a sprawling $7 million Malibu mansion previously owned by Baywatch star David Charvet and his wife Brooke Burke, according to new reports. The recently completed home — one of their properties the ex-royals are considering in the Golden State — comes with a pool, a tennis court and five bedrooms, The Sun reported. If they settle into the lavish digs, the ex-Royals and their 9-month-old son Archie would also have easy access to Markle’s 63-year-old mom, Doria Ragland, who is only 30 miles away in the Windsor Hills, the Daily Mail reported.

READ MORE AT PAGESIX.COM