During a speech at the UN, British royal Prince Harry moaned about the U.S. “rolling back constitutional rights” in a thinly veiled reference to the Supreme Court handing back rights over abortion to the States.

Harry, who is married to American ‘actress’ Megan Markle and living in the U.S. but isn’t a U.S. citizen (does he have a green card?), faced backlash after the comments in which he also implied that the SCOTUS decision is part of “a global assault on democracy and freedom.”

Markle, who is technically the Duchess of Sussex, recently also said in an interview with Vogue magazine that the couple had had a “guttural” reaction to the historic ruling.

If Harry is so concerned about American Constitutional rights, why has he previously trashed them?

Since marrying Markle, Harry has managed to completely alienate himself from British people after routinely bad mouthing the rest of the British royal family and blaming them for his fragile mental state.

Now he’s universally reviled by Americans to boot.

According to reports, Markle keeps a tight leash on Harry, not allowing him to hang out with his ‘sexist’ and ‘transphobic’ shooting pals anymore.

In fact, Harry has gotten rid of all his rifles and quit hunting, reportedly at her behest.

