Prince Harry is set to unpack his experiences with a controversial trauma expert on Saturday, during a virtual event in which attendees can submit questions for the former royal to answer.

Harry, whose memoir “Spare” topped bestseller charts, will join Canadian doctor and author Gabor Maté for an “intimate conversation,” to which royal fans can purchase tickers for $33.99, publisher Random House said in a statement about the event.

In an email to Postmedia, Maté, a bestselling author whose books have been published in over 30 languages, said their conversation would be about the impact of emotional loss and the importance of personal healing.

“In ‘Spare,’ Prince Harry is very open about his mental-health challenges, as I have been about my own in my books. Such a public conversation, I hope, will help encourage more openness around mental health and contribute to remove the stigma around what we call mental illness,” Maté said.

