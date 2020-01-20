THE DAILY MAIL.co.uk

Prince was at a private dinner for charity Sentebale, which he founded in 2006, when he made the comments

In emotional speech he said UK is a place he loves but he had ‘no other option’ than to quit senior royal duties

Harry paid a stirring tribute to the Queen, calling her his ‘commander-in-chief’, and also his family for support

In another touching moment the duke revealed his son Archie had seen snow for the first time in Canada

It was the first time Prince Harry has been seen since the Megxit deal was revealed last night by Her Majesty

Harry and Meghan plan to set up a production company… and Netflix already wants to work with them

Charles will fund couple’s new life with annual £2.3million payment from Duchy of Cornwall – only for a year

Prince Harry has spoken of his ‘great sadness’ at leaving the Royal Family and said he and Meghan had ‘no other option’ than to quit senior royal duties – but vowed the couple are ‘not just walking away’. The Duke of Sussex was at a formal private dinner at the Ivy in Chelsea for Sentebale, the charity supporting young people affect by HIV and Aids that he founded in 2006, when he made the comments. In an emotional speech, the 35-year-old said the royal couple had hoped to continue serving the Queen, the Commonwealth and his military associations, without any public funding.

