Hello! Magazine:

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex turned down an invitation to present an award at this year’s Oscars ceremony, HELLO! can reveal. Harry and Meghan were approached to present the award for Best Picture at this Sunday’s 92nd Academy Awards but according to a source, “they were honoured by the request, but declined the invitation”.

Organisers had hoped the couple would take part in the star-studded event in Los Angeles in what would have been their most high profile appearance since they stepped back from their roles as senior working members of the royal family last month. It comes as royal sources confirmed the Duke and Duchess has attended a gathering for the banking giant JP Morgan in Miami on Thursday at which Harry spoke. A spokeswoman for the Sussexes would not comment on their private schedule, but HELLO! has confirmed that the couple attended the gathering in Miami where the Duke spoke.