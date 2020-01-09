NEW YORK POST:

How’s this for quitting your job: Abandon every aspect you hate, while continuing to reap all the benefits you love.

This, in effect, is what Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have done. In a statement loaded with confusing double-speak, the couple wrote, in part, “We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the royal family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen.”

None other than Queen Elizabeth is confused. According to BBC royal correspondent Jonny Dymond, the statement blindsided the entire royal family, and they don’t know what this means either.

Will Harry and Meghan keep their royal titles? “Work to” become financially independent — how long is that going to take? Will they continue to get an allowance until that happens? Where will they live while in the UK? In Frogmore Cottage, the estate gifted to them by the Queen, which they spent another $3 million in taxpayer funds renovating?

They say yes. Can’t wait to hear what the Queen has to say about that.