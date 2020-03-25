CNN:

Prince Charles, Queen Elizabeth II’s son and the heir to the British throne, has tested positive for coronavirus and is now self-isolating in Scotland, his office announced Wednesday. The Prince of Wales is only displaying mild symptoms and is otherwise in good health, Clarence House said in a statement.

It is not known how the 71-year-old caught the virus because of his busy schedule of public events recently.The Queen, 93, remains in “good health” and is “following all the appropriate advice with regard to her welfare,” a Buckingham Palace spokesperson said Wednesday.

