DAILY MAIL:

Prince Charles has become embroiled in a major art scandal following allegations that a painting at one of his favourite stately homes is an audacious fake – and not the £50 million Monet it was claimed to be.

An American forger says he, not the 19th Century French impressionist, painted the image of water lilies that hung at Dumfries House, the headquarters of The Prince’s Foundation. It has now been removed from public view.

This newspaper has also seen evidence that two other artworks there – purporting to be a £42 million Picasso and a £12 million Dali – are also counterfeit.

They are among 17 paintings on loan to the house from bankrupt businessman James Stunt, the former husband of Formula 1 heiress Petra Ecclestone.

A Prince’s Foundation spokesman last night confirmed: ‘Dumfries House accepts artwork on loan from time to time from individuals and organisations.

‘It is extremely regrettable that the authenticity of these particular paintings, which are no longer on display, now appears to be in doubt.’