Daily Mail:

Prince Charles took three flights on private jets and a helicopter before meeting the activist Greta Thunberg

After an impassioned speech on climate on Wednesday, he took a fourth private jet from Switzerland to Israel

His flight travel totalled over 16,000 miles in less than a fortnight at an estimated cost of £280k to taxpayer

Prince Charles was last night facing embarrassment after taking a series of private jet flights while lecturing world leaders about climate change.

On a trip to the World Economic Forum in Davos last week, the Prince met activist Greta Thunberg and used an electric Jaguar car to travel to the Swiss resort.

But the MoS can reveal that in the 11 days before his high-profile appearance, Charles took three flights on private jets for official Government business and one on a helicopter.

After his speech last Wednesday, during which he urged world leaders to take ‘bold and imaginative action’ on the environment, he took a fourth jet to Israel for an official trip.