Charles was forced to charter a plane for trip as ministerial jet was out of action and gave radical speech

The Prince of Wales was driven two hours to Davos in an electric Jaguar instead of by gas-guzzling helicopter

He described his dedication to corporate, social and environmental responsibility as an ‘uphill struggle’

But he added: ‘In order to secure our future and to prosper we need to evolve our economic model’

After meeting Greta for the first time he will fly from Switzerland to Middle East for tour of Israel and Palestine

Prince Charles demanded global green taxes as part of a radical push to tackle climate change in a seminal speech at Davos today. The Prince of Wales met Greta Thunberg at the Word Economic Forum after flying in to Switzerland on a private jet – but did not hold talks with Donald Trump. Charles even sounded like the 17-year-old Swedish activist as he asked VIPs: ‘Do we want to go down in history as the people who didn’t do anything to bring the world back from the brink? The only limit is our willingness to act and the time to act is now’.

