PAGE SIX:

Queen Elizabeth II filmed her annual Christmas speech next to a table full of photos of the royal family — but disgraced Prince Andrew, along with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, were noticeably missing.

A preview of the Queen’s pre-recorded message to the nation shows her addressing the “quite bumpy” year for the famous family while seated at a desk with prominently displayed family photographs.

Royal watchers quickly noted the absence of scandal-scarred Andrew, 59, whose disastrous attempts to justify his close ties to pedophile pal Jeffrey Epstein saw him dumped in disgrace from royal duties.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex — also mired in scandals, including reports of a feud with Harry’s brother, William — were also missing, despite Meghan giving birth to a new royal, baby Archie, this year.