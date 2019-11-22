NY POST

Prince Andrew didn’t step back from royal duties – Queen Elizabeth ‘fired’ him Disgraced Prince Andrew has been kicked out of his offices at Buckingham Palace. The British royal got his marching orders and was told to clear out on Friday — just days after announcing he was formally stepping away from official duties after a “car crash” of an interview defending his friendship with convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, the Times of London reported. According to the report, the 59-year-old prince, who is facing a sea of criticism amid allegations he had sex with an underage girl, was told he and his staff would have to find another location to do business — a move authorized by the queen. The report is only the latest humiliation for Andrew this week, amid reports the disgraced Duke of York was also fired from royal duties by his mother, who was reportedly concerned the scandal would tarnish the rest of the famous household. On Thursday, the Queen also fired Andrew’s longtime private secretary Amanda Thirsk after she pressed the prince to undergo the now-infamous BBC interview, in which he tried to use a bizarre medical disorder to debeunk the claims of Epstein accusers, the Sun reported.

