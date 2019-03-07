METRO UK:

A primary school has decided not to teach lessons about LGBT rights and homophobia after parents protested outside the school gates.

Parkfield Community School suspended the No Outsiders programme after parents reportedly withdrew 600 pupils from lessons on Friday.

Before the suspension of lessons, Alum Rock Community Forum accused the school of ‘undermining parental rights and aggressively promoting homosexuality’ and said ‘dialogue, petitioning and protests by parents have been repeatedly and arrogantly ignored’.

The school denied it had U-turned on the decision and told the BBC the No Outsiders programme is still an ‘integral part of its ethos’. Friday was the culmination of weekly protests at the primary school, which has about 740 pupils aged three to 11.

Deputy head and author of No Outsiders, Andrew Moffat MBE, has reportedly had death threats as well as being nominated for the world’s best teacher.

The school sent a letter to parents confirming the protests had been successful, The Guardian reported. The letter said: ‘Up to the end of this term, we will not be delivering any No Outsiders lessons in our long-term year curriculum plan, as this half term has already been blocked for religious education (RE).