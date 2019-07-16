FOX NEWS:

An American scientist found dead in a bunker on Crete used by the Nazis during World War II was choked to death by a man—the son of a priest– who raped her after mowing her down with his car, Greek police said Tuesday.

The grisly details in the death of Suzanne Eaton, a 59-year-old molecular biologist at the Max Planck Institute in Germany, emerged as police said a 27-year-old man from Crete had confessed to the murder. The case has generated international headlines.

“The suspect reported that on July 2, 2019 … motivated by the intention to commit sexual assault, he hit her twice with his car to stop her,” Police Major Eleni Papathanasiou, a spokeswoman for the Crete Police, said.