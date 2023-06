Video from the Seattle Pride event over the weekend shows liberal adults encouraging children to throw foam “bricks” at prominent Republicans in a bizarre carnival game.

The images feature former President Trump, Gov. Ron DeSantis, Sen. Ted Cruz, and others under the banner “Basket of Deplorables.”

PRIDE SEATTLE: Adults encourage children to throw “bricks” at pictures of Republicans



Pictures feature Trump, Gov. Ron DeSantis, Sen. Ted Cruz, and others.

Video by: @KatieDaviscourt pic.twitter.com/b4n1NeOsZt June 26, 2023