THE DAILY STAR:

A majestic pride of lions has been mutilated for witch doctors to make black magic potions, it has been claimed.

Evil poachers fed two male lions and two lionesses poisoned meat, condemning them to a slow and agonising death.

They then hacked off the animals paws and jaws with machetes, before selling them on to be brewed up in potions.

The tragic pack once ruled one of the world’s largest urban game reserves in South Africa.

They were brutally murdered at the Rietvlei Nature Reserve, set in 3800 hectares on the edge of the capital Pretoria.