Footage Friday showed the tense moments a group of pro-LGBT activists confronted parents protesting LGBT indoctrination at a school in Los Angeles, Calif.
The clash unfolded outside the Saticoy Elementary School in North Hollywood as parents displeased with the school’s Pride Month event, organized under the banner “Leave our kids alone,” converged with pro-LGBT activists.
Local media reports the anti-groomer protests were loosely organized by parents via Instagram, and called on protesters to be respectful and peaceful.