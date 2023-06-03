Footage Friday showed the tense moments a group of pro-LGBT activists confronted parents protesting LGBT indoctrination at a school in Los Angeles, Calif.

Tense protest outside an elementary school in the San Fernando Valley as it prepares to hold a Rainbow Day assembly today to honor #PrideMonth. Parents who organized the protest say pride material isn’t age appropriate. https://t.co/4UvV0rJDEP @ABC7 pic.twitter.com/7cXW14OkjJ — Marc Cota-Robles (@abc7marccr) June 2, 2023

The clash unfolded outside the Saticoy Elementary School in North Hollywood as parents displeased with the school’s Pride Month event, organized under the banner “Leave our kids alone,” converged with pro-LGBT activists.

Local media reports the anti-groomer protests were loosely organized by parents via Instagram, and called on protesters to be respectful and peaceful.