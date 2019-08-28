TOWNHALL:

What started out as a confrontation over Victor Sojos-Valladares’s snooping through a woman’s iPhone quickly escalated to the previously deported illegal immigrant attacking and choking her until the point o passing out, according to the East Hampton, New York victim.

Sojos-Valladares has a sordid history in the Hamptons, including being arrested for sexual assault and burglary on two separate occasions. In 2010, the pervert climbed into the window of an unsuspecting woman. He climbed into her bed and began kissing her without her permission. The woman did not even know him. She woke up yelling in terror, which caused him to flee the scene. He was arrested a week later and pled guilty to a violation charge of harassment. Then, less than a week later, he was “arrested on an alleged burglary charge, plus two misdemeanors — petty larceny and endangering the welfare of a child.”

A grand jury then indicted him and he was subsequently deported, though it is unclear when he was removed from the country.

More recently, the Ecuadorian national and father of two has been accused of beating a woman whom he knows, pulling her hair, and placing the woman in a chokehold until she passed out after he went through her cell phone history. The alleged attack occurred on August 21st. He was arrested shortly after the victim was treated at a nearby hospital and described to police what happened.