The prestigious Johns Hopkins University has erased the word ‘women’ from a newly produced ‘inclusive language guide’ in its definition of the term ‘lesbian’.

The Baltimore-based university is known for its excellence in education and research, particularly in the field of medicine and recognized as one of the top medical institutions in the world.

Yet the establishment appears to fall well short when it comes to basic terminology involving the sexes in the university’s LGBTQ+ glossary.

The extensive glossary is filled with definitions that aim to be inclusive, reflecting an evolving understanding of gender and sexual identity.

But the current definition of ‘lesbian’ describes it as ‘a non-man attracted to non-men’. Many feminists were particularly infuriated that the word ‘woman’ was vanquished – while their gay male counterparts were still referred to as ‘men.’

READ MORE