NEW YORK POST:

Pressure is mounting on Sen. Bernie Sanders to cut ties with longtime campaign surrogate Linda Sarsour, with critics such as Manhattan billionaire Ronald Lauder citing her long history of anti-Semitic comments.

“Linda Sarsour is a virulent anti-Semite who has publicly stated that ‘nothing is creepier than Zionism.’ Her views have no place in our political discourse and any candidate who associates with her is guilty of handing a megaphone to anti-Semites around the country,” Lauder, president of the World Jewish Congress, told The Post.

“What’s even more disturbing is that Bernie Sanders, the only Jewish candidate, has chosen an anti-Semitic surrogate,” the Manhattan cosmetics mogul added.

Lauder’s sentiments were echoed by the Zionist Organization of America, which also called on the Brooklyn-born Democratic Socialist to pull the plug.

“It is particularly painful that Jewish Senator Bernie Sanders is (again, as he did in 2016) employing vicious Jew-hater and terrorism promoter Linda Sarsour as a campaign surrogate,” according to a statement issued by the group.