Press Secretary’s LIES Immediately Exposed After Claim Biden “Has Done More To Secure The Border Than Anybody Else”

Karine Jean-Pierre says Joe Biden has single-handedly expanded pathways to citizenship for illegals, gets fact-checked in real-time:



Biden Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was immediately exposed as a liar as she claimed Thursday that Joe Biden “has done more to secure the border to deal with this issue of immigration than anybody else.”

“He really has,” Jean-Pierre declared, further claiming that “June saw the single largest month-to-month drop in unlawful border crossings because of the policies this president put in place.”

“And mind you, he has been doing this on his own,” she further stated, adding “We need Republicans to do this but they keep turning it into a political stunt.”

She further claimed that Biden has “expanded the pathway to citizenship” for illegal immigrants.

A reporter straight away pointed out that what Jean-Pierre was saying was complete BS, and that the administration has not done anything of the sort.