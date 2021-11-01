Politico

White House press secretary Jen Psaki tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday. Psaki is not traveling with President Joe Biden on his international trip, and last week cited a family emergency as the reason for not going. On Sunday, she said it was because members of her household tested positive, even though she had not at that time. “Today, I tested positive for COVID,“ Psaki said in a statement on Sunday. “While I have not had close contact in person with the President or senior members of the White House staff since Wednesday — and tested negative for four days after that last contact — I am disclosing today’s positive test out of an abundance of transparency.” Biden, who received a Covid booster shot last month, departed Washington on Thursday for the G-20 summit in Italy. “I last saw the President on Tuesday, when we sat outside more than six-feet apart, and wore masks,” she added. She said she tested negative every day Wednesday through Saturday before testing positive on Sunday.

