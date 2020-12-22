December 2020 – michaelsavage.com

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

SAVAGE GOES ALL PODCAST IN 2021!

Leaves AM radio after 26 years

He says expect more ‘edge’!

The Savage Nation Podcast – Heard on Apple + all podcast services

In January of 2021 Michael Savage will be transitioning from his highly-rated syndicated radio show to an all-podcast show format.

In 26 years on radio Savage has earned some great accolades: “Radio Legend”, “Radio Rock Star”, “Talk Radio Kingpin”, “Godfather of Trumpmania”.

Many credit his mantra “culture, language, borders” with having set the stage for Donald Trump’s political rise.

Already, Savage’s current podcast, launched in 2019, is in the top 2% nationally, with 100s of thousands of downloads per episode.

But those numbers will explode when his passionate listeners can no longer find him on the radio dial.

Savage is directing listeners and fans to visit his popular website — michaelsavage.com — to stay up to date on his activities, schedule, news and insights.

He will also be growing his fan newsletter delivered by email.

The new podcast, “The Savage Nation Podcast”, set for launch next year will be “essential Savage”: News, views, reviews, politics, history, science, nutrition, cooking, movies & TV, literature, philosophy, cars, animals, spirituality, and something more.

Savage says to expect even more “edge” as he frees himself from the constraints of corporate broadcasting.

Watch out America – The Savage Nation is coming soon!

HIGHLIGHTS OF A STELLAR RADIO CAREER

Savage’s radio career began in a Marin County studio where he produced a demo tape featuring friends and relatives as callers. In ten short years Savage grew into a radio phenomenon and was well on his way to radio legend. He was world famous, was syndicated on over 300 stations across the U.S., and had over 10 million listeners a week.

Throughout the years Savage has been consistent on several important themes that led him to coin phrases that have become symbols of his brand of enlightened nationalism: “Borders Language Culture”, “Liberalism is a Mental Disorder”, and “Trickle-Up Poverty” are three examples still in wide usage today.

During this time, Savage published ___ bestselling political books and three thriller novels. From “The Savage Nation” in 2003 to “Stop Mass Hysteria” in 2018 and “Our Fight for America” in 2020, Savage has been laser focused on the important political issues of the day. He also wrote a deeply personal on his search for spiritual meaning entitled “God Faith & Reason” in 2017.

Political Activism

In 2006 Savage reached across the aisle to work with Chuck Schumer on the defeat of George W Bush’s Dubai ports deal.

Savage has been a staunch supporter of veteran & police officers in cases such as the marines accused Sof murder in Haditha Iraq in 2007 (they were acquitted) and the case of Eddie Gallagher in 2019 (also acquitted). He also helped reunited an injured vet with his K-9 partner, and contributed money to the Injured Police Officers Fund. He has sponsored petitions and funded scholarship programs, all in the name of protecting our borders, language, and culture.

Perhaps Savage’s biggest contribution to American political life is his early and unwavering endorsement of Donald Trump for president, the many interviews he conducted with Trump during the 2016 campaign, and his exhortations of listeners to “get out and vote”. This earned him the moniker “Godfather of Trumpmania”

Science, Environment & Animal Rights

Savage is active on his show and with his financial contributions to a variety of animal rights and environmental conservation projects such as the International Fund for Animal Welfare, and programs to save Elephants and stop the importation of “trophy”hunting relics. In this he has sometimes differed with President Trump

In 2020 Savage has been one of the clearest voices educating the American public on the COVID-19 epidemic. He was one of the first in the media to take the epidemic seriously, calling for quarantine and blocking of flights from china on January 31 of 2020. He has also brought his scientific training to bear in helping his listeners understand the subtleties of mortality & morbidity statistics, and the benefits versus dangers of certain treatments.

AWARDS, COMMENDATIONS & APPOINTMENTS