THE WASHINGTON TIMES:

Everywhere President Trump looks, there are Democrats targeting him, from New York to Washington to Maryland, in the positions of lawmakers, prosecutors, state attorneys general, opposition researchers, bureaucrats and activist defense lawyers.

They are aiming at Russia collusion, the Trump Organization, the Trump Foundation, a Trump hotel, Trump tax returns, Trump campaign finances and supposed money laundering.

“The relentless assaults on this president from every front were previously unimaginable and absolutely unprecedented,” said Sidney Powell, a Texas appeals attorney whose book, “License to Lie,” takes on Justice Department corruption. “The ‘resistance’ has sunk to a new low which I hope they live to regret. They truly became ‘creeps on a mission to destroy the President.’”

Mr. Trump tweeted Thursday, “It’s called Presidential Harassment!”

All the while, what conservatives consider the most hostile press toward a president in modern times has fed the Russia collusion flames with hundreds of stories — some of them bogus. The right-leaning Media Research Center analyzed NBC, ABC and CBS evening newscasts and found that 90 percent of their Trump stories were negative.

Last week, NPR stepped back from a report that Donald Trump Jr. misled Congress in his testimony on an aborted Russian hotel deal. WikiLeaks and Paul Manafort emphatically denied an unconfirmed Guardian newspaper report that the former Trump campaign manager met with Julian Assange in London three times. WikiLeaks published Democratic Party emails stolen by Russian intelligence officers.