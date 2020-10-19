The National Pulse:

The third presidential debate – set to take place on Thursday – was originally supposed to center on foreign policy. But following the release of the Hunter Biden e-mails/laptop details in the New York Post, the wildly partisan Presidential Debates Commission announced that would no longer be the case, the effect being the protection of Joe and Hunter Biden.

On Friday the Debate Commission announced their topics for Friday, which are bizarrely similar to the first debate topics. The second debate will feature: Fighting COVID-19; American Families; Race in America; Climate Change; National Security; and Leadership.

The first debate topics were: Covid-19; The Economy; Race and Violence in our Cities; The Integrity of the Election; The Supreme Court; and Trump and Biden’s Records.

The news of the third debate leaving a major foreign policy focus out was met with further derision from the Trump campaign, which has already lambasted the Commission for attempting to make the debates virtual, and for choosing moderators with a track record of bias.

The proposed debate moderator for the second debate – Steve Scully – was indefinitely suspended from his job last week after lying about being hacked on Twitter. He was actually participating in a ploy to humiliate Donald Trump with the help of Trump-basher Anthony Scaramucci. Most of his friends in the media also lied about his hack.

Trump campaign strategist Jason Miller tweeted of the third debate topics on Monday morning: “Good morning to everyone except Presidential Debate Commission members who changed focus of final debate away from foreign policy so Joe Biden wouldn’t have to answer to being compromised by the Chinese Communist Party, supporting endless wars and sending pallets of cash to Iran.”

