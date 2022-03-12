THE JERUSALEM POST:

Over the past two weeks, Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukraine’s Jewish president, has emerged as a wartime hero, rallying his battered nation amid a brutal and vicious Russian onslaught.

He has delivered daily videotaped messages, stirring in their calls for defiance, and his determination in the face of daunting odds has justifiably earned him lavish praise both at home and abroad.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that Zelensky “has inspired and mobilized not only his own people, he is inspiring and mobilizing the world.”

An AP story earlier this week likened him to a modern-day Winston Churchill, albeit without the lyrical prose, and a prominent American academic went so far as to offer a comparison with Benjamin Franklin, who convinced France’s King Louis XVI to side with the American colonists in 1778 against the British in the Revolutionary War.

But for all the varied leadership and communication skills that he has displayed since the start of Russia’s unprovoked invasion, there is one grave error that Zelensky has made which warrants correction, and that is his comparison of the conflict with the Holocaust.

