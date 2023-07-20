President Xi Jinping told Henry Kissinger that ‘old friends’ like him will never be forgotten during a surprise trip to Beijing as China and America seek to restore frayed relations.

‘Once again, China and the U.S. are at a crossroads of where to go from here, and once again, both sides need to make a choice,’ Xi told the former U.S. diplomat at their meeting today.

Kissinger played a key diplomatic role in normalizing ties between Washington and Beijing in the 1970s when he served as secretary of state and national security advisor in the administrations of Presidents Richard Nixon and Gerald Ford.

In June 1971 Kissinger made a secret trip to Beijing. His meetings there led to an agreement that Nixon would visit China, with the then-President heading over in February 1972.

Noting that Kissinger has just celebrated his 100th birthday and has visited China more than 100 times, Xi said his visit this time is of ‘special significance’.

