NY POST

President Trump will move for a dramatic $11.7 billion cut in foreign aid in his annual federal budget set to be released this week, The Post has learned. The proposed 21 percent cut is in-line with Trump’s “America First” mantra and will be achieved largely by scrapping economic development aid to other countries, officials said. “Every country gets this type of development aid [and] we don’t think it serves a significant purpose to be able to continue it,” a senior administration official told The Post. “Obviously this is a priority of the president.” Government data show $4.5 billion was appropriated for economic development in fiscal year 2019, with the top recipient, Jordan, getting $765 million.

READ MORE AT THE NY POST