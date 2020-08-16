The Hill:

President Trump’s younger brother, Robert Trump, died Friday evening at the age of 71, according to a statement released by the White House.

Robert Trump died about two weeks shy of his 72nd birthday, Aug. 26.

“It is with heavy heart I share that my wonderful brother, Robert, peacefully passed away tonight,” Trump said in the statement released late Saturday night.

“He was not just my brother, he was my best friend. He will be greatly missed, but we will meet again. His memory will live on in my heart forever. Robert, I love you. Rest in peace.”

Robert Trump was hospitalized in New York City where the president visited him on Friday.

It’s not clear what condition he was being treated for. According to ABC, Robert had been in the intensive care unit at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York for more than a week in June as well.

Trump told reporters Friday that Robert is a “wonderful brother” and the two have “had a great relationship from day one.”

“He’s in the hospital right now and hopefully he’ll be alright,” he added. “But he’s having a hard time.”

Robert Trump was a former top executive at the Trump Organization. He’s one of four other siblings related to the President, including the late Fred Trump, Jr., who died in 1981.

