THE DAILY CALLER:

A planned reduction in U.S. forces in Afghanistan ordered by President Donald Trump could bring troop levels to the lowest point since the start of the 17-year Afghan war.

More than 7,000 U.S. troops, or around half of the 14,000 currently in the country, are set to come home from Afghanistan over the next several weeks, according to a Wall Street Journal report published Thursday. The announcement came just one day after President Trump announced a military withdrawal from Syria.

The move is the “first stage of a phased drawdown and the start of a conclusion to the 17-year war that officials say could take at least many months,” The Wall Street Journal reported.

“I think it shows how serious the president is about wanting to come out of conflicts,” said a senior U.S. official, speaking of the president’s mindset regarding troop reductions in both places. “I think he wants to see viable options about how to bring conflicts to a close.”