Flanked by two F-35 fighter jets and in front of a giant American flag, President Trump on Friday signed the 2020 National Defense Authorization Act that officially created the Space Force, the sixth and first new military branch since 1947. “For the first time since Truman, we will create a brand new American military service,” Trump said. “You will witness the birth of the Space Force. That’s a big moment and we’re all here for it.” The creation of the Space Force marked the achievement of one of the president’s top national priorities. “Space is the world’s newest warfighting domain,” Trump added. “American superiority in space is absolutely vital.”

