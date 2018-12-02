MAILONLINE

President Donald Trump said Saturday night that he will formally terminate the North American Free Trade Agreement ‘shortly.’ Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One while returning to Washington from Argentina, after a two-day meeting with the leaders of other major world economies, Trump said he would provide formal notice to Congress. The move will give lawmakers six months to approve the replacement he signed on Friday during the G-20 summit or revert to pre-NAFTA trade rules.

READ MORE AT MAILONLINE