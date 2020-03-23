CNN:

President Donald Trump said Sunday he is considering an executive order to free elderly “totally nonviolent” federal prisoners.

“We have been asked about that, and we’re going to take a look at it. It’s a bit of a problem. But when we talk about totally nonviolent, we’re talking about these are totally nonviolent prisoners, we’re actually looking at that, yes,” Trump told reporters at a White House news conference.

Several states, including California, New York, Ohio and Texas, and New York City have started releasing low-level offenders as well as those who are elderly or sick because of the virus.

Read more at CNN