President Trump said Tuesday he was “surprised” that Democratic presidential foe Joe Biden picked Kamala Harris for his running mate — ripping her as a lying, “nasty” pro-tax pol who was near the bottom of primary-race polls.

“She was my No. 1 draft pick,” Trump told reporters at a White House press conference when asked how he felt about Harris’ selection.

“I was surprised” that Biden picked her “because she did so poorly” in the primary race,” Trump said.

