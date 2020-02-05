BREITBART

President Trump honored a Tuskegee Airman and his great-grandson during his State of the Union address Tuesday in the U.S. House of Representatives. “In the gallery tonight we have a young gentleman, and what he wants so badly, 13-years-old, Iain Lanphier. He’s an eighth-grader from Arizona. Iain, please stand up,” the president said as attendees cheered. In 2019, Lanphier graduated at the top of his class in the Aerospace Career Education program, which is supported by the Tuskegee Airmen, Inc., according to the White House’s website.

READ MORE AT BREITBART