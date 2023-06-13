As President Trump gears up to appear at the Miami federal courthouse on Tuesday following his criminal indictment, the he called on his supporters to remain peaceful if they plan on protesting his arrest. Miami authorities are expecting anywhere from 5,000 to 50,000 people to attend, from supporters to protesters to Antifa revelers.

Antifa has stated their intention to stage a direct action outside the courthouse where Trump will face charges, and encouraged attendees to wear masks to conceal their identities as they engage in criminal acts.

During an interview with Roger Stone on Monday, President Trump encouraged people to protest, but only if they do so “peacefully.” The 45th president insisted that protests are necessary under President Biden’s current administration, stating that the American people have “plenty to protest” about, The National Pulse reports.

“We need strength in our country now. Our country is being taken away from us; our country’s going communist, it’s going Marxist… the people of our country aren’t that way, but the people running it are,” Trump told Stone.

“Look, our country has to protest. We have plenty to protest, we’ve lost everything. We’ve lost our borders, we’ve lost our election integrity, we’ve lost respect all over the world,” Trump explained.

