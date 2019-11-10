Fox News

In 1975, at the height of New York City’s financial crisis, President Ford announced he would deny federal aid to help the city avoid bankruptcy. The Daily News ran an iconic headline the next day: “FORD TO CITY: DROP DEAD.” Today the headline might read: “NEW YORK TO MILLIONAIRES: DROP DEAD.” The latest example of New York’s politicians bitterly driving out millionaires — less than 1 percent of the state’s residents who pay about 40 percent of the state’s income taxes — is the family living at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington, D.C., but who otherwise called New York City “home.” “Good riddance,” Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo said of Trump’s move. “He’s all yours, Florida.” New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, who is spending more time in the city after dropping out of the race for president, commented as well, saying, “Don’t let the door hit you on your way out.” Cuomo signed a law allowing Congress to look at the president’s tax returns. De Blasio has threatened to cancel any city contract with the Trump Organization headquartered in New York City. Both actions are constitutionally dubious.

READ MORE AT FOX NEWS