Former President Donald Trump Wednesday night joined the outcry against AT&T DirecTV’s removal of Newsmax from its satellite and cable systems, calling it “disgusting” and saying that the move was a “big blow to the Republican Party and to America itself.”

In a post on his Truth Social, Trump wrote:

“WOW. AT&T DIRECTV REMOVES NEWSMAX FROM ITS CHANNEL LINEUP. This disgusting move comes after “deplatforming” OAN last year. The Radical Left seems to have taken over the mind and soul of AT&T. This is a big blow to the Republican Party, and to America itself.”

Trump continued: “For DIRECTV to drop very popular NEWSMAX, without explanation, will not be accepted. I, for one, will be dropping all association with AT&T and DIRECTV, and I have plenty. This is just one of many reasons why we must WIN IN 2024!!!”

Trump’s statement came after AT&T’s DirecTV cut Newsmax’s signal at midnight Tuesday, stopping its delivery to more than 13 million customers on the satellite service, DirecTV Stream, and U-Verse.

The move is the second time in the past year that AT&T has canceled a conservative channel. It deplatformed the One America News Network (OAN) last April.

AT&T’s decision to deplatform OAN came soon after House Democrats under Nancy Pelosi wrote to major cable and satellite companies, including DirecTV, demanding OAN, Newsmax and Fox News be removed for spreading “misinformation.”

