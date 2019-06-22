NBC NEWS:

President Donald Trump announced Saturday that he would delay the White House’s plans to begin mass raids Sunday against undocumented families.

Sharing the news on Twitter, the president said that “at the request of Democrats” the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency (ICE) would delay the planned mass raid targeting people with deportation orders.

Trump said he approved the delay so Democrats and Republicans in Congress could work out a compromise on immigration policy — a deal that has so far long eluded the president and his allies. Trump said the deal would have to solve “the Asylum and Loophole problems at the Southern Border.”

If Congress is unable to strike a deal, “Deportations start!” he wrote.