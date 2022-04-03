NEW YORK POST:

Another day, another blunder.

President Biden in a speech Saturday referred to his wife, first lady Jill Biden, as the vice president in the Obama administration, a post he served in for eight years.

The president, 79, was praising the first lady for her commitment to military families and how she oversaw the development of the USS Delaware, the US Navy’s newest nuclear attack submarine, as he spoke at its commissioning ceremony in Wilmington, Del., on Saturday.

“The daughter of a Navy signalman during World War Two, the mother of a member of the Delaware National Guard, the grandmother of children who experienced having their father deployed away from home for a year at a time,” Biden said in his speech. “She always holds our military and their families in her heart. And that is not hyperbole; that’s real.”

