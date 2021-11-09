The Daily Mail:

Austin, Texas has been chosen as the site for a new private liberal arts university to be known as The University of Austin

The university will open with a summer school in 2022, and founders hope to offer undergraduate programs by 2024 – fees have not yet been disclosed

Pano Kanelos, who left St John’s College in Annapolis on June 30, is founding the university and has gathered a 31-person board of advisors

His founding faculty fellows are philosopher Peter Boghossian, writer Ayaan Hirsi Ali, and gender researcher Kathleen Stock

A Who’s Who of ‘canceled’ academics, journalists and entrepreneurs are teaming up to change the oppressive ‘wokeness’ on college campuses by launching their own right-minded university in the progressive Texas capital of Austin.

The newly-envisioned University of Austin will be led by Panos Kanelos, who stepped down as president of St John’s College in Annapolis, Maryland, in June, and include controversial figures such as playwright David Mamet, fired Harvard president Larry Summers, booted New York Times op-ed columnist Bari Weiss, historian Niall Ferguson and journalist Andrew Sullivan on its 31-person board of advisors.

‘I left my post as president… to build a university in Austin dedicated to the fearless pursuit of truth,’ Kanelos wrote on Bari Weiss’s Substack on Monday in making the announcement.

A website for the new venture lists an address near the University of Texas but Kanelos said the school is in the process of securing land in the Austin area for a physical campus.

It is also seeking millions in donations for scholarships and to help establish its programs as it seeks to get accredited.

