The president of George Soros’ Open Society Foundations, Patrick Gaspard, will resign, opening the way for him to take a possible position in the Biden administration.

Gaspard, who has served on the Hungarian-born billionaire’s foundation for three years, announced Friday that he will step down at the end of the year, Open Society said.

“Fundamental social change doesn’t customarily occur in a revolutionary moment. Instead, what is needed is the partnership of activists, government, and the nonprofit sector, collaborating over time and space in unity and solidarity,” he said. “This is what I worked to do at Open Society. My commitment now will be to re-enter the world of politics and ideas, where I can continue the struggle against oppression everywhere.”

Soros, a left-wing megadonor, praised Gaspard as a “champion of all rights: whether for workers, for women, or for underserved groups.”

“His dedication to those challenging power is precisely why I invited Patrick to join Open Society,” he said. “I have great admiration for the way he led the Foundations in a world beset by illiberalism, and I applaud him.”

